Jury finds IMPD officers not guilty in 2022 in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury in Marion County has found two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers not guilty on all counts in the 2022 in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III.

The jury entered deliberated for approximately two hours before the verdict was delivered.

IMPD Officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez were both found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and battery for the April 2022 death of 39-year-old Herman Whitfield III.

Police reports say Whitfield’s mother called 911 the night of his death asking for an ambulance because she thought he was having a mental health crisis.

Body camera footage shows officers trying to get Whitfield to put clothes on so they could take him to the hospital. It also shows Sanchez using his taser twice, after which IMPD officers forced Whitfield to the ground and put him in handcuffs.

The trial began Monday, state prosecutors emphasizing in their arguments that Whitfield was prone and face down for several minutes while Ahmad and Sanchez cuffed him and waited for paramedics.

IMPD policy states arresting officers must move a person in custody out of the prone position to prevent asphyxiation. The defense argued Ahmad and Sanchez weren’t putting pressure on Whitfield.

IMPD training instructor Damon Young testified Wednesday that the men were following policy, which came with some disagreement.

Ian Adams, a use of force expert, was called by prosecution earlier in the trial, stating the officers violated policy. He added that Whitfield should have been moved after being cuffed.

“Once the handcuffs are on the fight is over. There is no immediate threat,” Adams said.

The Marion County coroner ruled Whitfield’s death a homicide, saying his heart stopped while being restrained.

Two doctors dueled on the stand over whether high amounts of THC in Whitfield’s system contributed to his death. The defense’s witness testified Whitfield died from “THC-induced arrhythmia,” while the prosecution’s witness countered Whitfield died from “prone restraint cardiac arrest.”

A paramedic who responded to the scene took the stand Tuesday. Delaney Kniesly, the paramedic who tried to save Whitfield, said she would have gotten to the scene faster if she knew Whitfield was being kept prone. She said when she arrived, she rolled Whitfield over and found he didn’t have a pulse.

I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher calculated that Kniesly started CPR on Whitfield five minutes after he’d been cuffed.

She said if she had known he wasn’t breathing, “I would not have talked to the officer, would not have talked to the parents. I would have immediately gone to Herman and turned him over.”

Prosecution rested Wednesday and the defense called IMPD Ofc. Steven Sanchez to the stand to speak against his charges. He said he never heard Whitfield say he couldn’t breathe while being handcuffed, and he would have acted differently if he heard him.

Ofc. Ahmad would later testify that he also didn’t hear Whitfield say if he couldn’t breathe. Ahmad also testified he kept Whitfield prone due to his erratic behavior, shifting from agitated to completely calm.

“I absolutely do not want him to go back into that state without us being able to be in an appropriate position,” he said.

Both sides delivered closing arguments before the jury was released for deliberation.

IMPD Police Chief Chris Bailey issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

First and foremost, I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the Whitfield family and all those who knew and loved Herman Whitfield III. His death is a devastating loss, and I recognize the impact this had on those who knew him.

I want to extend our sincere gratitude to the jury for their time, effort, and thoughtful deliberations in this case. We respect the judicial process and the care the jurors have taken in reviewing all the facts.

I also want to commend Officer Ahmad, Officer Sanchez and all of the officers and detectives who provided testimony for their professionalism and resilience throughout this process. As part of our standard procedure, both officers will complete refresher training to ensure they are fully prepared to return to work. Once that is finalized, they will resume their normal duties.

Cases like this are deeply difficult, and there are no true winners.

Mental health is an issue that impacts so many across our community. It is a complicated and sensitive topic that requires a thoughtful and holistic response. Law enforcement alone should not bear the responsibility of responding to situations involving individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

IMPD’s Mobile Crisis Assistance Teams (MCAT) continue to operate all across our city, pairing officers with trained clinicians to handle mental health-related calls. We also work daily with the City’s Clinician Lead Community Response (CLCR) Team. These teams bring a collaborative approach, allowing law enforcement to address safety concerns while trained professionals provide critical mental health expertise and resources. We also encourage community members to utilize the new 988 number for non-violent crisis emergencies, providing an alternative to calling 911 for situations that do not require a police response.

While today’s outcome in court closes a chapter, it does not end our commitment to professionalism, empathy, continuous improvement, and building trust with our community.

We look forward to continued partnerships with our community to find solutions that prioritize safety, dignity, and well-being for all.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears issued the following statement:

“In April 2022, Herman Jr. and Gladys Whitfield reached out for help, hoping that the police would protect their son in a moment of desperate need and the result of what ensued was an absolute tragedy.

While heartbroken for the Whitfield family, I want to recognize the jurors for their consideration of the testimony and evidence over the past five days.”

This story is breaking and will be updated with further information on Friday’s court proceedings once available.