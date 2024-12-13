73-year-old man acted alone in deadly shooting at laundromat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 73-year-old man acted alone when he fired at three people inside a laundromat, killing one of them, and then killed himself, the Lafayette police said Thursday.

Louis McGlothlin, of Lincoln, Nebraska, left the state capital on the morning of Dec. 5. Shortly before 7:40 p.m. that day, he arrived at Lafayette Laundry in a silver 2023 Ford F-150 truck, entered the business and fired eight rounds. He then exited and shot himself in the head.

Police were continuing to determine what led to the shooting of three of the five people inside the laundromat. In a news release issued Thursday, Lafayette police said that “investigators have found no connection between McGlothlin and the victims, nor any evidence of communication between McGlothlin and the victims prior to the shooting.”

Keith Ford, 35, of Lafayette, was shot in the back twice and died later at a hospital.

Renee Martin, 32, was shot four times. She remained stable and hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Salvador Antonio De La Cruz Reyes, 30, was shot once. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

Lafayette Police were continuing to work with the Lincoln Police Department in Nebraska.

The laundromat is in a strip mall at 3100 South St., a couple of blocks west of Sagamore Parkway.

