Man critically injured in shooting near Denison Street

Scene of the incident near the 1000 block of Denison Street. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was critically injured Saturday in a shooting on the city’s west side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 10:18 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Denison Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area near Interstate 70 on the city’s west side. Officers arrived and found an adult male with gunshot wound injuries.

The victim was initially reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds in the head. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Earlier in the day, a fatal shooting occurred on the city’s near west side.