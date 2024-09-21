Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man found shot dead in vehicle near Kenworthy Drive

Man dies in shooting at north side apartments

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was fatally shot Friday on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:54 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Kenworthy Drive on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s north side. Officers arrived and found an adult male in a vehicle with gunshot wound injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that the victim was in struck an apartment building. The occupants of the apartment were not injured.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and searching for any surveillance footage of the incident. There is no immediate threat to the area. No further information was released.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kyle Larson wins at Bristol...
Motorsports /
Woman dead after being struck...
Local News /
Speedway coffee shop hosts music...
Local News /
Motorcyclist fatally injured in hit-and-run...
Crime Watch 8 /
Labas-to-Parker touchdown lifts Central Michigan...
News /
No. 17 Notre Dame shakes...
College Football /
Fiesta celebrates Indiana’s Latino culture
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Diddy faces public scrutiny over...
Entertainment /