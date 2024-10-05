Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man found shot dead outside east side home on Culver Street

Man dead after shooting on the northeast side

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside an east side home early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Culver Street near East 41st Street around 1 a.m. on a report of a “person down.”

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in front of a home. He died at the scene.

IMPD hasn’t released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Greenwood aviation themed coffee shop...
Local News /
2 shot at Cardinal Ritter...
Crime Watch 8 /
1 dead, 2 teens in...
Indiana News /
Drake buries Valparaiso with 6...
College Football /
Reagan Andrew accounts for 4...
College Football /
Wolff throws for 3 TDs,...
College Football /
Beau Brungard, Ethan Wright guide...
College Football /
Rourke helps No. 23 Indiana...
College Football /