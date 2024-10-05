Man found shot dead outside east side home on Culver Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside an east side home early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Culver Street near East 41st Street around 1 a.m. on a report of a “person down.”

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in front of a home. He died at the scene.

IMPD hasn’t released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.