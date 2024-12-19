35°
Man shot near Fairmount Court in Avon

Man injured after Avon shooting

by: Jay Adkins
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting near an Avon apartment complex, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said.

At 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County deputies responded to a report of a person shot near the 200 block of Fairmount Court in Avon. That is the location of the Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing apartments. Deputies arrived and found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wound injuries. The injured man was taken to Indiana University West Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. No suspect is in custody at this time.

