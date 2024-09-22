Motorcyclist fatally injured in hit-and-run near Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist was fatally injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:13 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Michigan Road on a report of a personal injury crash. That is a commercial area on the city’s northwest side. Officers arrived and found a motorcyclist with traumatic injuries. Medical services arrived and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators believe this incident was a fatal hit-and-run crash, but they did not provide any further information.