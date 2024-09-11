Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person critically injured in shooting near West Michigan Street

Scene of the incident in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was critically injured Wednesday in a shooting in the city’s near west side area, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of Saint Margaret’s Drive. That is the location of Eskenazi Hospital in the city’s downtown area. Officers arrived at the hospital and located a person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred at Michigan Fish and Chicken in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street. Officers said there is no immediate threat to the hospital.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A’ja Wilson breaks WNBA scoring...
Indiana Fever /
Indiana State Police searching for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Bartholomew County deputies arrest man...
Crime Watch 8 /
Plainfield officer injures U-Haul theft...
Crime Watch 8 /
Surgical trailblazer: Dr. Goggins’ 3,000th...
Local News /
Indianapolis’ economic momentum takes center...
Multicultural News /
Man dies after found stabbed...
Crime Watch 8 /
Colts offense seeking longer drives...
Indianapolis Colts /