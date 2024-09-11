Person critically injured in shooting near West Michigan Street

Scene of the incident in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was critically injured Wednesday in a shooting in the city’s near west side area, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of Saint Margaret’s Drive. That is the location of Eskenazi Hospital in the city’s downtown area. Officers arrived at the hospital and located a person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred at Michigan Fish and Chicken in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street. Officers said there is no immediate threat to the hospital.