IMPD: Man found shot, killed in alley on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Sunday morning following a shooting on the city’s near north side, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person lying in an alley in the 3000 block of Boulevard Place at 7:52 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Police did not immediately provide information on what led to the shooting or details about a suspect.

The Marion County Coroner’s Officer will release the man’s name once family notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.