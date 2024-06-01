Woman shot, killed during disturbance at northwest side home off West 30th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Skylar Drive around 7:15 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot. They later found the scene in the nearby 3000 block of Armory Drive.

That’s in a residential area off West 30th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive.

Officers confirmed to News 8 that the woman was found inside a house suffering a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police also found an infant inside the home, but luckily, they were unharmed.

Police say some sort of domestic disturbance occurred shortly before the shooting, and arrested a man for his role in the incident.

Ofc. Tommy Thompson with IMPD says members of the IMPD chaplain’s office and other counseling services were on the scene to assist with the family.

“We want to first and foremost say this family is going to be grieving,” Thompson told News 8. “Again, we want to tell people not to turn to firearms if you’re having problems.”

Detectives were expected to be on the scene for some time for investigation. Indiana Department of Child Services officials were also called to assist.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.