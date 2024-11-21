34°
34° Indianapolis

Pike High School student arrested after handgun found in backpack

by: Katie Cox
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pike High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning after school officials discovered a handgun in the student’s backpack.

According to a statement from Pike Township Schools, administrators found the firearm while conducting an unrelated investigation. Upon discovering the handgun, school officials immediately contacted law enforcement.

Police responded and the student was taken into custody without incident. The district confirmed that no threats were made in connection to the discovery.

The incident is under investigation, and no further details have been released.

“This morning, during an unrelated investigation, Pike administration found a handgun in a student’s bookbag. Pike Police were notified and retrieved the weapon. No threats were made. The student in possession of the weapon was immediately arrested and is currently in police custody.”

