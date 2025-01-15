Man injured from Lake County police shooting
ST. JOHN, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in the hospital after a police shooting in St. John, Indiana Wednesday morning.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said St. John police was called to a domestic disturbance at a house in the 14000 block of West 93rd Place around 11:30 a.m.
An officer arrived to the scene and, “at some point, a physical altercation occurred and shots were fired,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
A 40-year-old male was wounded from the shooting and taken to the hospital.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
