Man injured from Lake County police shooting

Blue police lights on top of a patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
ST. JOHN, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in the hospital after a police shooting in St. John, Indiana Wednesday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said St. John police was called to a domestic disturbance at a house in the 14000 block of West 93rd Place around 11:30 a.m.

An officer arrived to the scene and, “at some point, a physical altercation occurred and shots were fired,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

A 40-year-old male was wounded from the shooting and taken to the hospital.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

