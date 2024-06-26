State police: 3 women arrested for kidnapping 7-year-old from Indianapolis

An Indiana State Police car. Three women were arrested after they conspired to kidnap a 7-year-old boy from Indianapolis and turn him over to his biological mother in Fort Worth, Texas. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three women were arrested after they conspired to kidnap a 7-year-old boy from Indianapolis and turn him over to his biological mother in Texas.

Indiana State Police say the boy was found safe on Sunday. He was being cared for by child services while waiting to reunite with his father.

The kidnapping investigation began Monday after state police detectives in Indianapolis were contacted about a possible child abduction.

Detectives worked with the boy’s father and determined that the boy was in Fort Worth, Texas, with his biological mother, who didn’t have legal custody. Troopers contacted Fort Worth police, who found the child and took his mother, Brandy Clark, 43, into custody.

Investigators learned that Clark conspired with the boy’s two half-sisters, Sydney Rochez, 26, and Symone Bailey, 25, to plan the kidnapping. Police did not explain the relationship between the three women.

Rochez and Bailey convinced their father to let them take their brother to an amusement park in southern Indiana. They picked the boy up from their father’s house on June 19 and said they would visit the park the next day.

Instead of going to the amusement park, Rochez and Bailey drove to Missouri and gave the boy over to Clark. Clark and the child then boarded a plane back to Fort Worth.

When their father called to ask about the boy, the sisters lied and said Clark arrived at the amusement park and took the kid from them. They supported their story by creating a fake social media post about being at the park, claiming Clark must have seen the post.

Detectives learned that the fake post was a part of the three women’s abduction plan.

Rochez and Bailey were also arrested in Indiana by state police. The release didn’t specify where the three women were being held.