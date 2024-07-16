Woman arrested after chase, accused of trying to disarm deputy during physical altercation

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested Friday after fleeing from police and then trying to disarm a Bartholomew County deputy during a physical struggle in a high school parking lot.

A release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, a deputy was driving north on State Street around 3 p.m. when he saw a silver SUV driving southbound going around 80 mph. Deputies say the SUV was also swerving and recklessly passing other cars.

The deputy switched on his emergency lights and raced to catch up with the SUV.

The SUV’s driver, identified as Samaya Ivory, eventually pulled off on Marr Road and turned into the parking lot of East High School. Ivory parked and exited the SUV, continuing the pursuit on foot.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy gave Ivory multiple commands to stop. She ignored the commands and began running to different school doors to try to open them. All of which were locked.

A Columbus Police Department officer who assisted in the chase grabbed one of Ivory’s arms, but she resisted. The deputy also grabbed Ivory, and at some point, the three of them fell to the ground.

The deputy then said he felt Ivory pulling at his weapon until they secured her arms. Other officers arrived to assist, and Ivory was finally taken into custody.

During the struggle, the deputy “suffered abrasions to both elbows and knees.”

Ivory was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical evaluation. While there, she kicked another deputy in the chest. She was later taken to the Bartholomew County jail on a 72-hour hold.

Ivory faces charges of reckless driving, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement with injury, and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Deputies added that Ivory was reported missing through the Columbus Police Department. They did not specify how long she’d been missing or how old she was.