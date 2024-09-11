Delphi Murders judge rejects defense request to delay trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The judge in the Delphi Murders case on Wednesday rejected a defense request to delay the trial, which is set to start in October.

The decision came after the prosecutor in the case had asked the judge to reject the defense request. Nick McCleland filed his objection Tuesday in Carroll Circuit Court.

The prosecutor argued Allen’s lawyers have not raised a substantial question of law, and the appeal would unnecessarily create a second delay in the trial. “That a delay of a long, complex trial so close to the start date is burdensome on the State and on the family of the victims, as well as financially burdensome on the county,” McCleland wrote in the court filing.

Richard Allen’s defense team had asked Judge Frances Gull to launch a new appeal in the case. Allen’s attorneys had asked Gull to certify her order that prohibits the defense from mentioning Odinism in the trial and that would allow the jury to hear Allen’s reported confessions to the murders of teen girls Abby Williams and Libby German.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 14.