DePauw University library to undergo $30M renovation

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — DePauw University’s Roy O. West Library will be undergoing a major transformation.

The university has announced the library is slated for a $30 million renovation set to begin in March.

The project aims to improve the space to accommodate multimedia, group collaboration, research, social interaction, advanced technology resources and individual study.

“This project will reimagine our library as a 21st-century learning environment, with spaces, resources and technologies that better serve all of our students and faculty,” said David Berque, DePauw’s interim vice president for academic affairs and professor of computer science. “Even in this digital age, the campus library is the heart of an educational institution, but the way students use it has changed greatly.”

The library, originally built in 1957, has been in operation for 62 years. The renovation is expected to be completed in August 2021.

