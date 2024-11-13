Drunk driver crashes into ISP vehicle while trooper assists with abandoned car

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 75-year-old drunk driver struck an Indiana State Police vehicle while it was parked on the side of the street to help with an abandoned car in Marion.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday. According to ISP, a state trooper was pulled off near Pennsylvania Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard to help with a vehicle abandoned on the side of the road.

The trooper was sitting in his car with the emergency lights on when both his car and the abandoned vehicle were hit by a drunk driver in a 2000 Mercury Sable.

The driver, 75-year-old Charles Marks of Gas City, sustained a minor injury in the crash. The

The trooper spoke with Marks after the crash, and determined Marks might have been driving “under the influence of alcohol.” He also learned Marks had marijuana on him.

Marks was taken to a hospital for a blood test then booked into the Grant County jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

He wasn’t listed as an inmate on Wednesday.