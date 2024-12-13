Enjoy festive music at DUELING PIANOS Ugly Sweater Night on Dec. 10

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Put on your best (or your worst) ugly sweater and come on out to DUELING PIANOS Ugly Sweater Night presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment on Friday, Dec. 20, for an evening full of fun, sing-alongs and holiday cheer.

Often referred to as a living jukebox, Dueling Pianos is the show where the audience takes control! The audience picks the song, artist, genre and era, and the two artists play it and battle against each other in a friendly competition!

On Friday, “Life.Style.Live!” host Felicia Michelle spoke about the upcoming show with International Latin Jazz Pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit and Owner of Baby Grand Entertainment, Brittany Brumfield. The pair also treated us to a live performance of a festive Christmas medley!

DUELING PIANOS Ugly Sweater Night presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment

Friday, Dec. 20

7:30 p.m. EST

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

1 Carmichael Square Carmel, IN 46032

The doors will open for the event starting at 5:30 p.m., and dinner service will be provided from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per guest. All seats at the tables are for sale. Buying one seat does not secure the table.

