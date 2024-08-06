Anderson University President John Pistole to retire in 2025

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson University announced Tuesday that President John Pistole is leaving.

The 68-year-old — known as “PJP” by many of the 1,300 students — began as the private Christian university’s fifth president in March 2015. He will retire June 1.

“The Anderson University Board of Trustees has initiated the search process for President Pistole’s successor, ensuring a smooth transition and continued excellence for the university,” a news release said.

The Church of God established the college in 1917. He helped add 17 undergraduate programs, upping the total to more than 60 majors.

Pistole is a former administrator of the Transportation Security Administration. President Barack Obama nominated Pistole to the job, and the Senate confirmed him in June 2010.

After the attacks of September 11, 2001, Pistole was placed in charge of the FBI’s counterterrorism program. He served as deputy director of the FBI from October 2004 to May 2010, and helped form numerous U.S. terrorism policies. President Donald Trump met with Pistole in 2017 to consider him as the head of the FBI.

A Baltimore native, Pistole earned a bachelor’s degree from Anderson University in 1978, and, later, a law degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, according to his online biography.

Statements

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve as president of AU these last ten years. Kathy and I will continue to support the transformational work that our outstanding faculty and staff are doing to impact lives for Christ and the kingdom of God. I’m grateful to our amazing, dedicated faculty and staff, with each person contributing their unique gifts as part of the body of Christ. We have been guided by a group of gifted trustees who have volunteered their time, talents, and treasure to help us navigate the rapidly changing world of higher education.” “None of this life-changing work could have been done without the extraordinary generosity of our donors. Whether small or large gifts, we believe that ‘little is much when Christ is in it.’” John Pistole, president of Anderson University