Lower IREAD scores highlight disparities among students of color; some schools find success

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Recent results from Indiana’s IREAD test have unveiled significant disparities in literacy scores, particularly among students of color, sparking concerns about educational equity in the state.

While many students are struggling, certain schools have demonstrated successful strategies that are improving reading skills.

In a recent discussion, WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor highlighted one notable success story that comes from Pleasant Run Elementary in Warren Township.

According to Chalkbeat Indiana, approximately one in three students are English language learners and more than 80% are from low-income backgrounds.

These demographics often correlate with challenges on standardized exams.

However, Pleasant Run has implemented effective strategies to enhance student performance. Last year, only about 60% of Pleasant Run students passed the IREAD test, according to Chalkbeat.

This year, scores have surged by more than 21 points, prompting questions about the methods driving this improvement.