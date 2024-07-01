New Indiana law: 3rd graders must pass reading exam

(WISH) — About 1 in 5 third graders in Indiana are struggling to read, the state’s Department of Education says.

Earlier this year, lawmakers banked on new legislation, which took effect Monday, to encourage more readers. In the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, third graders who don’t pass the Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD) assessment exam will be held back. Exceptions will be made for students with learning disabilities, and students learning English as a second language.

The law requires schools to administer the assessment exam in the second grade, and offer funding for summer school or a reading tutor for students who don’t meet the requirement.

Black and Hispanic students in Indiana have had the most difficulty reading, according to the IREAD results from 2023-2024 with reading proficiencies in the 66-69 percentile range.

The before-and after-school program At Your School also focuses on the fundamentals of reading. Madi Gregory, director of communications for the nonprofit corporation, said, “It’s become especially important after the (COVID-19) pandemic that learning loss was significant — and we see that study after study — and showed we needed to focus on that to help schools, students and teachers.”

Gregory said, “It’s already a law. It’s July 1, and the best way to support students and families is by supporting that legislation.”

Gregory encourages students to read aloud to people, to animals or anyone. She says promoting confidence is key. Gregory also encourages a wholistic approach, such as safe spaces, the giving of resources including food to kids, and meeting students where they are.

Also in effect July 1st, is another law that bans cellphones during instructional time in classrooms.

The Indiana State Teachers Association has called the new law “shortsighted” and encouraged lawmakers to address foundational challenges.