Report calls for increased staffing, ‘trauma-informed’ approach in Indiana schools

New report on creating better school environments

by: Tim Spears
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Policy and Law Initiative of Indiana (CPLI) is recommending changes to create a better environment in Hoosier schools.

Its new report released on Saturday, titled “Working Together to Create Excellence in School Culture and Climate,” makes the argument that school support services are significantly understaffed and under-resourced, with Indiana schools falling well below recommended student-staff ratios. 

The most glaring example: The student-staff ratio for school social workers. 

According to CPLI, schools are recommended to have one social worker on staff for every 250 students. According to the CPLI report, Indiana schools average 2,788 students for every social worker. It’s tracked similar staffing shortages for school counselors, psychologists, and nurses. 

The report outlined a number of actions for districts to take to meet needs for staffing, training, and student safety by taking a “trauma-informed” approach to school culture. The findings are based on a series of workshops and community conversations in Marion County between June 2023 and May 2024. 

CPLI says it’s already in discussions with state lawmakers about how its findings could impact the upcoming legislative session. 

Creating Excellence in School Culture and Climate 2024 ReportDownload

