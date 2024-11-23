Washington Twp. Schools approve pay increase for educators, nonteaching staff

A teacher with Washington Township Schools reads to a classroom of students during Hispanic Heritage Month. The district in November 2024 approved a $4,000 base salary increase for educators, along with stipends for eligible educators and raises for nonteaching staff members. (Provided Photo/Washington Township Schools via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Washington Township School Board on Wednesday approved a “significant” pay increase in hopes to recognize educators’ hard work and the “essential role they play” in their students’ futures.

The resolution approved by the board will put a $4,000 base salary increase into effect, and offer a one-time $1,300 stipend for all eligible teachers.

School officials say this is an 8.5% average increase in total compensation for the 2024-25 school year.

Washington Township Superintendent Nikki Woodson said in a release this increase is a reflection of the district’s “gratitude for (teachers’) dedication and our commitment to providing the resources and support they need to continue their important work in the classroom.”

“Our teachers are the heart of our schools, and we recognize the vital role they play in fostering student growth and achievement,” Woodson added.

The pay increases don’t stop at just educators. School officials say the board also approved “substantial compensation increases” for nonteaching staff members, including “instructional assistants, cafeteria staff, school resource officers, custodians, transportation staff, and many other important roles.”

According to the school, the increase continues a series of years where educators have seen “the highest salary growth” in the district’s history.