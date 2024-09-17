Braun’s education plan backs school choice, boosts pay for some teachers
(WISH) — Republican candidate for governor, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, has released the education plan he’d institute if elected.
Braun focuses on seven key areas that include school choice for every Indiana family.
Braun also wants to boost pay for teachers in high-need areas.
He wants to prioritize school safety by establishing an Indiana office of school safety
Braun wants parents notified if their child changes their name or pronoun that’s different than their biological sex.
Also, he wants to protect girls’ sports from biological male competitors.
“Indianapolis —Today, Mike Braun released a bold policy plan to improve education in the state of Indiana as part of his Freedom & Opportunity Agenda.
“Over 50% of our budget is spent on K-12 education and far too many of our graduates are not prepared to enter the workforce or pursue a degree.
“Mike Braun’s plan focuses on 7 key areas, including expanding school choice, increasing teacher pay and incentives, school safety, and raising academic standards and accountability measures to prepare students for a career, college, or the military.
“‘As a father and former school board member, I know parents are the primary stakeholders in their kids’ education. My future-focused education plan puts Hoosier kids and parents first, raises teacher pay and incentive, ensures that our kids are safe, and puts Indiana schools on the path to become the best in the nation.’ – Mike Braun
“1. Universal School Choice for Every Hoosier Famil
“Expand school choice programs, reform the Choice Scholarship Program, and double the Education Scholarship Account Program for families with special needs.
“2. Boost Teacher Pay and Improve Benefits
“Raise base salaries for teachers in high-need areas, guarantee professional benefits like new parent leave, and offer improved health insurance options.
“3. Build a Strong Teacher Pipeline
“Invest in programs to transition professionals into teaching, cut red tape for out-of-state teachers, and address teacher shortages with targeted recruitment.
“4. Prioritize School Safety
“Establish the Indiana Office of School Safety, increase funding for security grants, and implement cyber safety training for students.
“5. Improve Quality and Raise Academic Standards
“Use evidence-based materials for reading and math, focus dollars on the classroom and student achievement, maintain accountability with clear metrics, and limit cell phone use in schools.
“6. Prepare Students for Success Beyond High School
“Invest in career scholarship programs, support extracurricular exploration, and reward schools for graduating students prepared to excel in their career, college, or the military.
“7. Put Kids First by Protecting Parental Rights
“Empower parents with access to education information, support direct notification if a child requests a name or pronoun change inconsistent with their biological sex, and protect girls’ sports from biological male competitors.
“Click here to view the white paper on the plan.
“Mike Braun continues to partner with HOPE, Inc (Hoosiers for Opportunity, Prosperity and Enterprise Inc.) to develop policy proposals detailing how he will implement his bold agenda for Hoosiers when he becomes Indiana’s next Governor. Please follow this link to Mike Braun’s plan and this link to see HOPE, Inc’s white paper detailing how Mike Braun will implement his plan as Governor.”
