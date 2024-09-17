Braun’s education plan backs school choice, boosts pay for some teachers

(WISH) — Republican candidate for governor, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, has released the education plan he’d institute if elected.

Braun focuses on seven key areas that include school choice for every Indiana family.

Braun also wants to boost pay for teachers in high-need areas.

He wants to prioritize school safety by establishing an Indiana office of school safety

Braun wants parents notified if their child changes their name or pronoun that’s different than their biological sex.

Also, he wants to protect girls’ sports from biological male competitors.

