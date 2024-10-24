League of Women Voters files ethics complaint against Indiana Secretary of State

The Indiana chapter of the League of Women Voters filed an ethics complaint earlier this week against Secretary of State Diego Morales, accusing the elected official of using his position for self-promotion. (Provided Photo/Office of Diego Morales)

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — The Indiana chapter of the League of Women Voters filed an ethics complaint earlier this week against Secretary of State Diego Morales, accusing the elected official of using his position for self-promotion.

The two-page complaint, shared with the Indiana Capital Chronicle, points to several communications distributed by the office, saying that Morales’ name is printed larger than the name of the office.

“Blow the Whistle” badge supplied with election guide. (Photo submitted to Indiana Capital Chronicle)

“The information, though pertinent to the Office of the Secretary of State, appears to be more of a campaign ploy for the Secretary of State himself even though he’s not on the ballot,” said the letter, which is signed by LWV chapter president Linda Hanson.

“It appears to be a gimmick to use taxpayer money to keep a name in front of the public and other individuals in official places rather than provide information that may be helpful to 92 County Election Boards,” it continued.

Hanson addressed the letter to officials with the Office of Inspector General, including Inspector General David Cook and State Ethics Commission Director Regan Perrodin.

One example is the 180-page election security guide with an accompanying whistle to “Blow the Whistle” on election interference. Assembling and shipping the 600 guides, which were distributed to lawmakers and county-level officials, cost $35,070, or $58.45 each — “a great deal of money,” according to the complaint.

The latest examples are voting signs Morales’ office distributed in recent days that say, “Only U.S. citizens can vote in Indiana. Photo ID required.”

“The message itself is overpowered by the Secretary’s name,” the letter alleged.

This ‘Vote here’ image shows Morales’ name larger than the name of the office. (Provided Photo/Indiana Secretary of State’s Office)

As the heart of the complaint is a 2010 ethics law in which, “a state elected official may not use the state elected official’s name or likeness in an audio, video or newspaper publication paid for entirely or in part with appropriations made by the general assembly, regardless of the source of money.”

The law provides an exception for the governor’s office if it is sharing a public health or safety message. Other state elected officials get a pass if they publish for a “compelling public policy reason” and are approved by the budget committee or budget agency.

However, the above materials were not sent to news publications nor published in a video or audio format, so it’s unclear if the law applies.

The only time the Secretary of State’s Office appeared on a State Budget Committee agenda this year was a meeting reviewing state-levied fines and fees.

The agency hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment sent Wednesday evening. Nor has it yet responded to an earlier request for the cost of the above signage and whether polling locations are required to display them.

Click here to read the letter from the Indiana League of Women Voters.