WNBA All-Star Game’s host committee seeks artists for murals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis on July 19 will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, and organizers are asking for your help to get the Hoosier state ready for the big weekend.

The WNBA All-Star Indy Host Committee is looking for local artists to create two original murals that will be displayed at the downtown Indianapolis Artsgarden during All-Star weekend.

They say the murals will reflect the theme “Red Hot Summer” as women’s basketball reaches its pinnacle in “Indy’s Home Court,” according to a news release issued Monday from IndyArts Council.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 23. An application workshop will be the night of Feb. 12 via Zoom.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.