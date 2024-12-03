All Elite Wrestling brings high-flying action to Fishers Event Center

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Wrestling fans in central Indiana are in for a treat as All Elite Wrestling is set to make its debut at the brand-new Fishers Event Center on Wednesday night. The event marks the first professional wrestling showcase at the state-of-the-art venue.

Jeremy Jenkins from Daybreak caught up with AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher, who promised an unforgettable night of action.

“AEW is by far the best professional wrestling in the world. You never know what to expect—people flying in every direction, a mix of styles, and moments that keep you on the edge of your seat,” Fletcher said.

Fans attending the event will also witness the latest chapter in AEW’s Continental Classic, a high-stakes, round-robin tournament featuring some of the best wrestlers in the world.

Fletcher, part of the Blue League, emphasized the significance of the competition.

“Every match counts because it’s round-robin. Everyone’s looking for those three points to get a step ahead,” Fletcher said. “It’s a very big night for everyone involved.”

The tournament kicked off last week and will culminate at AEW’s World’s End on Dec. 28.

For newcomers to AEW, Fletcher recommends diving into the world of professional wrestling through social media and YouTube. “There’s so much information out there—highlights, upcoming events, and insights into your favorite wrestlers,” he said.