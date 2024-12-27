Beyoncé returns to Houston for show-stopping performance at Christmas Day Texans-Ravens game

Beyoncé is pictured at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Provided Photo/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(WISH) – Houston native Beyoncé returned home Wednesday for an unforgettable performance at the NRG Stadium during the Ravens-Texans halftime show.

The performance began with a dramatic entrance as Beyoncé rode in on horseback.

The superstar captivated the audience with a performance that had fans on edge..

The show was a spectacle from start to finish, as Beyoncé took the stage in an all-white ensemble, delivering a soulful rendition of “Blackbird,” a cover of The Beatles’ iconic hit.

The performance, according to CNN, marked the first time the superstar performed tracks from her album, Cowboy Carter, in front of live audience.

One of the most talked-about highlights of the show was the surprise appearance of her daughter, Blue Ivy, who danced alongside her superstar mom.

Post Malone joined Beyoncé for a special performance of their collaboration “Levii’s Jeans,” after Bey’s duet with country singer Shaboozey.

CNN reported the set continued with Beyoncé performing “Ya Ya,” backed by Texas Southern University’s 200-member Ocean of Soul Marching Band.

As the show ended, Beyoncé made an exit by ascending into the air.