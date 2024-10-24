Turntable, Broad Ripple’s new concert venue, opens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Broad Ripple’s newest concert venue, Turntable, will celebrate its grand opening Thursday.

According to its operators, the space is designed to be an intimate concert hall that fits about 400 people for general admission, or about 150 for seated events.

Turntable is owned and run by Forty5 Presents, an Indianapolis-based music and entertainment production company. CEO Jenny Boyts says they hope to invoke a sense of nostalgia while helping music lovers find their new favorite artists.

“All of your favorite artists didn’t start at Ruoff (Music Center), right? They didn’t start at these large, large venues. So, how do you kind of have the experience? Where you can start to see those artists grow up year over year? This (space) is really meant to do that.”

The Broad Ripple concert venue has already hosted some parties and a handful of shows leading up to its opening and fall season.

Cracker’s Comedy Club used to occupy the space. It was renovated to feel a bit more like a speakeasy but will keep some of the iconic neon signs that once hung up on the walls.

Boyts said, “What we feel really proud about is that this has been done organically. Our team, our production team, the creative brains that are on Forty5, have spent so much time and energy here and this really reflects in the green room, and through the art, and just the ways in which we’ve tried to restore so many important pieces that are true to music.”

Turntable sits next to the historic Vogue Theatre, also operated by Forty5.

Boyts says the goal is for the venue to welcome both up-and-coming artists and to support the acts playing next door. “Artists right now are also craving the ways that we are, to kind of be together and be with their fans. What we’ve seen really is artists who are excited about playing the Vogue and coming for maybe an after-show or meet and greet. (Being next door) allows us that flexibility.”

Thursday’s grand opening is a private event.

Indiana-raised country artist Alex Williams will play Turntable’s next public concert, at 9 p.m. Friday.

For a list of upcoming concerts, visit Turntable’s website.