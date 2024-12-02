Butler’s Freshly Brewed a cappella group winter concert

22°
by: Parker Carlson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University’s upper-voices a cappella group, Freshly Brewed, brought some incredible vocal talent to Daybreak Monday.

Freshly Brewed Music Director, Rachel Gately, shared details on their upcoming Winter concert.

“We have a holiday medley, which is going to be at the end of our set. And then we’re singing a variety of songs including artists Dolly Parton, Hozier, and many others,” Gately said.

Freshly Brewed has been a part of Butler for 21 years, and while that’s a long history of prep work and rehearsals, it’s always worth it for the students involved, Gately said.

“I think we spend a lot of time bonding and getting to know each other so much better that it just helps us lock in that much more, and makes rehearsals that much more enjoyable.”

Freshly Brewed sang “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack.

The Freshly Brewed Winter Concert is held at Butler’s Shelton Auditorium 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets are $12 and can be bought at the Clowes box office or on Ticketmaster.

