Calling all Sneakerheads: A new exhibit is on display at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– From classic shoes to the future of sneakers, nearly 60 shoe designs showcasing historical sneakers you may remember to 3D printed shoes are on display in Indianapolis.

From the ‘85 Jordans, to the Nike Mags from “Back to the Future” and everything in between, there’s plenty for sneakerheads to check out at Newfields.

The exhibit is a partnership with the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto and the American Federation of Arts.

“Fashion is one of those things that connects us all together,” Belinda Tate, director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, said.

Tate says she wants everyone to feel apart of the exhibit. Future Now offers plenty of interactive ways to be involved.

“We wanted to make this exhibition accessible by allowing people to document their own shoe stories. We asked our community members to share stories about special memories that they had and relate those to a pair of shoes,” Tate said.

With a variety of different brands and creators, Tate says there truly are shoes from past to the future.

“There’s also many wonderful works of art in here that explore digital reality, AI technology and all kind of virtual reality in a variety of things.”

The exhibit is officially open and will be at Newfields through January 19th. For tickets and more information click, here.