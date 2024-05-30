Comedian Matt Rife cancels IU shows, cites medical emergency

Comedian Matt Rife co-hosts the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Comedian Matt Rife’s two performances scheduled for Wednesday night in Bloomington have been canceled due to a medical emergency, the Indiana University Auditorium announced.

Rife had shows scheduled for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Back in June, he’d initially scheduled shows in Bloomington for Feb. 14. Those shows were postponed due to an unforeseen conflict in the comedian’s schedule.

Rife wrote in a post on X about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, “I’ve been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and half and never had to do something like this, I’m so so sorry, i hope you understand and i love you so much”

He did not provide any information on the medical emergency, only calling it a last-minute situation in his social media post.

In June, Actor Ashton Kutcher helped Rife announce his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” during a YouTube post. Kutcher, playing a genie, agreed to grant Rife a wish. Without giving away the video’s entire storyline, Kutcher grants Rife’s wish for a dream world tour.

His 115-show tour has sold out in many cities. His next shows are scheduled for Thursday-Sunday in Chicago, according to his website.

Ticket buyers can get refunds if bought through the auditorium or Ticketmaster.