Free Kids Day coming to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Indianapolis will celebrate Kids Day at Spark on the Circle, hosted in partnership with Playworks Indiana.

From 2-4 p.m. Saturday on Monument Circle, families can enjoy fun activities including classic recess games such as four square and hopscotch, and creative projects including bracelet making and face painting. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be on hand with an instrument petting zoo, giving children the chance to try out different musical instruments.

The event is free.

Spark on the Circle is an ongoing collaboration between Big Car Collaborative, Downtown Indy Inc., the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, the Capital Improvement Board, and the Indiana War Memorials Commission. The collaboration aims to transform Monument Circle into a vibrant and welcoming space with free activities, art experiences, and live music from local performers. Organizers says they want to create free positive experiences for visitors, residents who enjoy Monument Circle.