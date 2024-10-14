Garfield Park to host 7th Annual Art & Music Festival

The Garfield Park Arts + Music Festival will be 4-9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the park’s MacAllister Amphitheater and will feature local musical acts. Doors open at 3 p.m. (Provided Photo/Garfield Park Music + Arts Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Head to Garfield Park for a day full of culture at the 7th Annual Garfield Park Art & Music Festival.

The free festival will be 4-9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the park’s MacAllister Amphitheater and will feature local musical acts. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The lineup includes The Last IV, Remington Hill, Electric Sunshine, Kara Cole, Beatty & the Bayonets and Hush Hush.

Over 50 local artists will sell their fine art and handmade crafts. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. IU Health will host a Kid Zone with games, arts and crafts.

For more information, head to the event site.Mirror Indy reporter Enrique Saenz covers west Indianapolis. Contact him at 317-983-4203 or enrique.saenz@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @heyEnriqueSaenz