Glass Arts Indiana to host Halloween-themed events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Glass Arts Indiana is preparing to host Halloween-themed events, getting into the spirit with art.

Class participants can create Halloween-themed glass pieces at the studio at 1125 Brookside Ave. That’s in Fletcher Park east of the North Split in downtown Indianapolis.

In two-hour classes, instructors will help people design, cut, edge, lay out and create glass projects. Lisa Pelo, executive director of Glass Arts Indiana, said, “They’re going to make their own pumpkin paperweight. They can make a glass. They can make a flower.”

People can learn more about the projects, times, dates and costs for classes on Eventbrite.

Also, Glass Arts Indiana’s fourth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “We’re several different styles of ghosts, witches’ hats. We have corn on the cob, candy dishes and pumpkin-themed,” Pelo said about the display.

Glass Arts Indiana’s executive director also said the weekend event also lets people check artists’ works, including one unique one. “We’re really one of the only shops here in the U.S. to create the triple-stacker pumpkin.”