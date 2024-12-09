Musicals ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘Wicked’ lead Golden Globes nominations

Karla Sofia Gascon, of Spain, winner of the European Actress category for "Emilia Perez”, accepts her award during the European Film Awards gala at the Culture and Convention Center KKL in Lucerne, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

(AP) — Jacques Audiard’s audacious musical “Emilia Pérez,” about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirming surgery to become a woman, led nominations to the 82nd Golden Globes on Monday, scoring 10 nods to lead it over other contenders like the musical smash “Wicked,” the papal thriller “Conclave” and the post-war epic “The Brutalist.”

The nominations for Globes were announced on Monday morning by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

The embattled Globes, which are no longer presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are still in comeback mode after years of scandal and organizational upheaval. Working in the Globes favor this year: a especially starry field of nominees. Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Glen Powell and Selena Gomez all scored nominations.

The young Donald Trump drama “The Apprentice” also landed nominations for its two central performances, by Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn. The president elect has called “The Apprentice” a “politically disgusting hatchet job’ made by ’human scum.”

Here’s details from the nominations:

Who are this year’s Globes nominees?

Best motion picture drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best film musical or comedy

“Wicked”

“Anora”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Challengers”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

Best television drama

“Shogun”

“The Diplomat”

“Slow Horses”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“The Day of the Jackal”

“Squid Game”

Best TV series (comedy or musical)

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear; “Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Gentlemen”

Best male actor in a motion picture musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hitman”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man.”

Best male actor in a drama series

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell, “Nobody wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best animated film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2″

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Cinematic and box office achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot.”

Best original score

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

“The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Challengers”

“Dune: Part Two”

What’s new this year?

Last year, the Globes introduced two new categories that remain this time around: the cinematic and box office achievement award and the best performance in stand-up comedy on television. One tweak this time comes in the lifetime achievement awards. This year, those are going to Ted Danson (for the Carol Burnett Award) and Viola Davis (for the Cecil B. DeMille Award). Those will be handed out in a gala dinner on Friday, Jan. 3, several days before the Globes.

What’s the deal with the Golden Globes, anyway?

The Globes aren’t ever quite drama-free, but things have settled down for the embattled awards body. Last year’s Globes were the first after the disbanding of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and their acquisition by Dick Clark Productions and billionaire Todd Boehly’s private equity firm Eldridge Industries. However, earlier this fall, the Ankler reported that former members of the HFPA filed a letter with the California Attorney General’s office questioning “the validity of the purchase.”