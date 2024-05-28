House from ‘Home Alone’ hits the market for $5.25M

Airbnb is renting out the "Home Alone" house for one hijinks-filled night. (Provided Photo/Sarah Crowley/Airbnb via CNN)

(CNN) — Kevin McCallister’s childhood home has hit the market for $5.25 million.

At just over 9,000 square feet, the house from the “Home Alone” movie was last sold in 2012 for $1,585,000, according to real estate marketplace Zillow.

With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the Georgian-style property, built in 1921, has plenty of space to accommodate hijinks like those from the iconic 1990 film.

“It’s a chance to own a piece of cinematic history,” said the Dawn McKenna Group, the real estate team selling the property, adding that it’s a “rare opportunity to own one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture.”

The Christmas classic starred a young Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy forced to fend for himself after his family accidentally leaves him at home during the holiday season.

While Kevin’s family is on holiday in Paris, he enjoys life to himself in the grand home – feasting on junk food and sledding down the stairs. But when he overhears that burglars are going to target the house, he sets up a series of booby traps to foil their plans.

The home for sale is located in Winnetka, Illinois and “epitomizes” the classic architecture of the Chicago suburbs, the Dawn McKenna Group said in its online listing.

The home was fully renovated and expanded in 2018, the listing added, but the “integrity of the home’s most memorable and recognizable spaces” have been maintained.

Features include a “magazine-worthy gourmet kitchen with double islands,” a hot tub and a movie theater. The “biggest surprise” is an indoor sports court complete with a three-point line.

In 2021, fans of the movie were given the opportunity to rent the house for one night only – and for just $25.

Prospective visitors were free to feast on Chicago pizza and Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, much like the youngest McAllister opted for when he was left home alone.

Lego also created a fan-designed replica of the house which retailed for $249.99 in 2021. The 3,955-piece set was “an incredibly detailed recreation” according to the company, which replicated the ground and first floor, kitchen, basement and attic.

Other famous homes have hit the market at the multi-million-dollar mark.

In February, Freddie Mercury’s former West London residence went on sale for £30 million ($38 million).

Horror fans also had the chance to buy the home featured in the 1984 classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” when the Los Angeles property went on sale for $3.25 million in 2021.