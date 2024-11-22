Get outdoors for ice skating at these rinks in Indianapolis area

(WISH) — Outdoor ice skating rinks are opening in the Indianapolis area.

The first to open was the rink outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. It opened Friday afternoon in the Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

Here’s information on the outdoor rinks — some with ice, others with synthetic surfaces — for the 2024-2024 season:

Indianapolis

Elevance Health Rink: Bicentennial Unity Plaza outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 117 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis. Open Nov. 22-Jan. 26. Reservations are encouraged for 90-minute sessions. Admission and skate rental totals $15 Mondays-Thursdays and $18 Fridays-Sundays. Skate aids are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 for 30 minutes.

A view of the Elevance Health Rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza on Nov. 22, 2024, outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

The Ice Rink at Holliday Park: 6363 Spring Mill Road, Indianapolis. Open Nov. 29-March 1. Online reservations are $14. Children 4 and younger admitted free. “At the door” admission is limited. Half-price skating for students with ID from 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays. Food and drinks for sale.

Carmel

The Ice at Carter Green: Carter Green, 10 Center Green, Carmel. Open Nov. 23-Feb. 2. The rink has a live webcam. Cost for 90-minute session is $11 for 11 and older, $9 for 10 and younger. Skate rental is $4. The Carmel Christkindlmarkt sits adjacent to the ice rink through Dec. 24.

The Ice at Carter Green is shown on Nov. 22, 2024, in Carmel, Indiana. (Image from Livestream)

Greenfield

Greenfield Main Street ice skating rink: south of Courthouse Plaza, downtown Greenfield. Open selected dates Dec. 6-31. Cost for skate rental and 90-minute sessions is $15. The Greenfield Main Street organization is also planning other holiday-themed events south of the Courthouse Plaza.

Lawrence

Winterfest: Lawrence Civic Plaza, 5710 Lawrence Village Parkway, Indianapolis. The synthetic-surface rink is part of the events at the festival. Open Saturdays and Sundays 2-7 p.m. Nov. 30-Jan. 5. Cost to rent skates and use the rink is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Noblesville

Federal Hill Commons Ice Plaza: Noblesville Parks and Recreation’s Federal Hill Commons park, 175 Logan St., Noblesville. Open Nov. 23-Jan. 6. Cost for skate rental and time of the ice is $13 for 13 and older, $11 for 12 and younger. Skate aids are $3. Passes for multiple sessions available online. The park also has the Holiday Walking Light Tour and Holiday Carriage Rides starting Nov. 23.

Plainfield

Plainfield Park District seasonal ice rink: Eaton Preserve, 23604 W. 135th St.. Its operation is weather-dependent.

Westfield

Westfield Ice Ribbon: 225 S. Union St., Westfield. Opens Nov. 23. Skate sessions last 90 minutes. Online reservations required. Price, including skate rental but excluding processing fees, is $12 for 11 and older, $10 for 10 and younger. Free skate aids available on first-come, first-served basis. Parking is available west of Park Street and Poplar Boulevard in two parking lots, and at designated on-street spots on Jersey, Mill, and Park streets. Accessible parking spaces are available on Mill Street. Learn more in this Facebook post.

A photo of the Westfield Ice Ribbon is shown from a Facebook video posted Nov. 22, 2024. (Provided Photo/City of Westfield-Government Facebook Page.

Know of another outdoor ice skating opportunity in the Indianapolis area? Share it with the author of this story at gregg.montgomery@wishtv.com. Be sure to include “outdoor ice skating” in the subject line of the email that includes information and links with information.