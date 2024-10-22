Taylor Swift’s Indianapolis concerts spark preparties at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The team at Victory Field wants to get in on the fun Taylor Swift is bringing to Lucas Oil Stadium by doing their own preconcert party.

It is called the Baseb(All) Too Well: Concert Pre-Party.

It is a fun play on words combining Swift’s most critically acclaimed song “All Too Well” and baseball since this preparty is happening inside the Indians baseball stadium.

Kerry Vick, director of tickets, premium services and events for the Indianapolis Indians, said, “We are just trying to tap into all the fever going on around here, right? So any time we get major events coming to town we want to be a part of them as best we can and this is such a rare and unique opportunity to have a small involvement with all the hoopla.”

This party will have themed food like the “We Are Never Getting Back Together” nacho bar, “Fearless” fried chicken tenders, “Red” velvet cupcakes, and “Lavender Haze” cocktails and mocktails.

Fun will include a temporary tattoo station.

Vick said, “We’re also talking about bringing in a specialty artist, some merch, and again a DJ that will be running through all the Taylor Swift albums. We’ll have some decorations. We’ll have a couple of photo booths as well.”

Vick says he expects the Swifties will bring high energy to this party. “Taylor Swift fans, from what I understand, bring their fun so we’re just trying to create a nice environment to bring them together.”

The nearly sold-out party will run from 3-7 p.m. on each night before the concerts Nov. 1-3. The only way to get in on Monday night was to purchase a private suite.

Victory Field parking is sold out on Nov. 1 and 2; availability for Nov. 3 remained as of Monday night. The lot opens at noon and allows for tailgating before and during the show.

It’s about a 15-minute walk to Lucas Oil Stadium from Victory Field.

