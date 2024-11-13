Winter Wanderland celebrates the holidays with downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is getting started as Downtown Indy Inc. launches Winter Wanderland, a campaign to highlight Indy’s Circle of Lights and more holiday events including a performance by “America’s Got Talent” winner Richard Goodall.

The nonprofit Downtown Indy is aiming to make this year’s Circle of Lights special with a live show featuring “AGT” Season 19 winner Richard Goodall, a Terre Haute native, with local performers.

The 62nd event at Monument Circle starts Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving. Listen to Goodall and see the winter lights kick on.

Downtown Indy wants to make the area a top holiday destination by highlighting all the events happening in the city from Nov. 15-Jan. 26.

Winter Wanderland events include: