International District Community Center hosting festive events for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–The International District Community Center is looking to put you into the holiday spirit with a series of festive events all month long.

The center is offering a variety of activities and events through the month of December. The best part is they are free for all to attend.

“It was extremely important because we understand what people are going through and experiencing,” Board Member of the IDCC Prena Collins said.

The IDCC is offering family movie nights, a holiday bazaar, and weekly yoga and meditation sessions.

The Full Schedule is listed below:

Friday, Dec. 6 | 6 – 8 p.m. – Family Movie Night featuring a screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with free popcorn and Spanish subtitles.

Saturday, Dec. 7 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – The Holiday Bazaar and Resource Fair, hosted by Patchwork Indy, offers photos with Santa and opportunities to connect with local resources.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 | 6 – 7 p.m. – Holiday Bingo brings an evening of laughter and friendly competition. Open to all ages.

Friday, Dec. 13 | 6 – 8 p.m. – Family Movie Night showcasing “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” with free popcorn and Spanish subtitles.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 | 6 – 7 p.m. – Holiday Karaoke invites participants to enjoy singing, dancing and plenty of fun. Open to all ages.

Friday, Dec. 20 | 6 – 8 p.m. – Family Movie Night with a screening of “Elf” featuring free popcorn and Spanish subtitles.

Sundays, Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 | 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Movement and Meditation classes with Indy Community Yoga offer mindfulness, movement and connection. Open to all; no experience necessary.

Collins says it means a lot for their community space to offer these kind of events.

“We want to motivate, we want to inspire, we want to give hope, we want people to know they can celebrate with us,” Collins said.