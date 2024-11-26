Tickets? Tickets, please! Polar Express PJ Parties start soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A towering screen and a cozy dress code await families looking for a holiday tradition in downtown Indianapolis.

The IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum is bringing back “Polar Pajama Parties.”

From Dec. 6-19, the theater will host screenings of the animated Christmas classic “The Polar Express.” Organizers encourage kids going to the show to don duds similar to the Christmas Eve PJs the main characters wear throughout the film. (“Jingle bell jammies”, per the news release).

Combo tickets are $20 and include admission for one child and one adult.

In keeping with the storyline of the film, which hinges on a ticket lost through a damaged pocket, the theater manager tells children who attend the movie to, “Check your PJ pockets for holes, we wouldn’t want any concession stand candy to fall out!”

The museum is also leveraging the train themes of “The Polar Express” by reminding families about Celebration Crossing, the holiday-themed museum makeover. Attractions include a train ride, called the Snowball Express, that takes visitors through a “forest where Indiana’s animals past and present are preparing for winter.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make daily appearances on the museum’s first level.

Museum Holiday Schedule