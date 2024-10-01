Tickets for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on sale soon

Tickets sales start soon for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t miss your chance to see the stars of WWE compete in Indianapolis during Royal Rumble 2025!

Tickets for Royal Rumble, which takes place Feb. 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET via ticketmaster.com.

Presale for Royal Rumble tickets will begin Wednedsay, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting www.wwe.com/royalrumble-2025-presale.

Interested in a premium WWE experience? Royal Rumble Priority Pass ticket pages will be available soon from On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment.

Each ticket package includes premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and ringside photo opportunities. To place a deposit or sign up for exclusive presale access, visit the On Location website.

Kicking off with Royal Rumble 2025, Lucas Oil Stadium will host WWE’s three largest stadium events, including WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam, in future years as part of a recent deal between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp.

Can’t get enough WWE? WWE’s NXT is now airing on WISH-TV! Click here to learn more.