Tips to avoid Taylor Swift concert ticket scams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a lot of “Bad Blood” between “Innocent” Swifties looking to have an “Enchanted” day at the Eras Tour and ticket scammers.

There are just 45 days until Taylor Swift takes the stage in Indy for her record-breaking tour and while fans might be “Ready For It…” officials are warning about ticket scams for the show.

Law enforcement knows this “Delicate” issue “All Too Well.”

Experts said fans can avoid scams. “Long Story Short,” it is all about knowing when “It’s Time to Go.”

Attending the Eras Tour would be “The Best Day” for many Taylor Swift fans, but being scammed out of hundreds or even thousands of dollars might make one say “I Hate It Here.”

Officials across the board said the most important thing you can do is make sure you check that the seller is legitimate.

“Make sure they’re from a verified seller through Ticketmaster or a verified seller,” said Gary Woodruff, the former Lawrence Police Chief. “You can also check with Ticketmaster to make sure the tickets you are purchasing are legitimate.”

The Fishers Police Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are all issuing additional tips.

Make sure you use a secure payment option such as Paypal Goods and Services and avoid social media ticket sales.

“People will try to sell the tickets legitimately on social media but you have to verify those,” Woodruff said. “The overwhelming majority of those are going to be scams.”

There could be people with bad “Karma” trying ticket scams outside of Lucas Oil Stadium on the day of the show.

“Even day of sales,” Woodruff said. “There will be people outside of the venue that will be trying to sell second-hand tickets there as well so buyer beware you can get scammed very easily there will be counterfeiters.”

Fishers Police Department recommends researching the seating chart to make sure you do not get an obstructed view through a reseller leaving you feeling “Haunted.”

“If you have made a purchase through one of the verified sites and there’s an issue with that certainly connect with the location or the place you purchased them from,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said if the offer is better than your “Wildest Dreams” “You Need to Calm Down” and “Breathe” because “You’re on Your Own, Kid” when it comes to spotting a ticket “Hoax.”

“If you are purchasing tickets secondhand and it’s too good to be true it probably is,” Woodruff said. “It’s a scam.”

If you were scammed and looking for something “Better Than Revenge” reporting the scam to Ticketmaster, resale and social media sites and the Better Business Bureau are great places to start.

There are 18 references to Taylor Swift song titles from 10 of her 11 albums in this article.

Tips for avoiding scams from the Fishers Police Department

Purchase tickets only from authorized sellers such as Ticketmaster, the official Taylor Swift website, or the venue’s box office.

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, as they might be scams.

Look for secure payment options and check for the “https” in the URL when purchasing.

Avoid purchasing tickets from unverified sellers on classified ad websites or social media platforms.

Research the venue’s seating chart to avoid purchasing fake or obstructed view tickets.

If you’re unsure about a website or seller, check online reviews and ratings, and consider reaching out to the venue or artist’s official channels for guidance.

Double-check the ticket prices and compare them with other reputable sources to ensure they are reasonable.

Tips for avoiding scams from IMPD

Buy from authorized sellers : Only purchase tickets from official websites or authorized ticket vendors to ensure they are legitimate.

: Only purchase tickets from official websites or authorized ticket vendors to ensure they are legitimate. Check the URL : Verify that the website’s URL matches the official ticketing platform to avoid fake sites.

: Verify that the website’s URL matches the official ticketing platform to avoid fake sites. Use secure payment methods : Use credit or debit cards rather than cash or wire transfers for better protection against fraud.

: Use credit or debit cards rather than cash or wire transfers for better protection against fraud. Verify the seller : If buying tickets in person, ensure the seller is legitimate and verify their payment method.

: If buying tickets in person, ensure the seller is legitimate and verify their payment method. Report suspicious activity: Notify authorities or the ticketing company if you encounter suspicious offers or transactions.

Tips for avoiding scams from the Better Business Bureau