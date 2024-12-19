Extra M.I.L.E. Inc. teams up with WNS Apparel and Big Homie Foundation for ’12 days of Christmas Giveaway’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -Extra M.I.L.E. Inc. is partnering with WNS Apparel, the BigHomie Foundation and Circle City Square Mall to help families in need this Christmas with the “12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.”

The giveaway works by allowing individuals to nominate families who may be facing hardships, such as those affected by house fires, medical emergencies or other difficult circumstances. Clothing will then be provided to nominated families.

You can nominated a family by messaging @extra_mile_317 on Instagram.

DeQuan Branch, who co-founded Extra M.I.L.E. alongside his wife, visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio on Thursday to talk about the giveaway. His daughter Zionna, who has witnessed the organization’s growth from the start, joined her father on “Life.Style.Live!”

In addition to the holiday giveaway, Extra M.I.L.E. provides ongoing support to youth in the community by assisting with housing, childcare, mentorship, and mental health and behavior development.

For those interested in supporting Extra M.I.L.E. Inc., DeQuan emphasizes that every little bit helps, whether it’s a financial donation or volunteer work. “It takes a village,” he said. “We can’t do it by ourselves.”

Through their efforts, M.I.L.E. Inc. hopes to inspire others to contribute to the community and make a difference in the lives of those in need.

For more information on how to contribute or volunteer, visit Extra M.I.L.E. Inc.’s website.