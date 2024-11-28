Family-friendly science experiments to try on Thanksgiving

To help bring some added excitement to this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, we had special guest Jason Lindsey on the show to demonstrate a handful of cool, family-friendly experiments you can try on Turkey Day.

Otherwise known as “Mr. Science,” Jason Lindsey is a STEM professional and award-winning meteorologist who brings real-world science connections to schools across the country.

Lindsey’s first demonstration involved a chemical reaction between baking soda and vinegar inside of an overturned paint can. When activated, the paint can explodes, sending a stuffed turkey that was sitting on top of the can to fly into the air.

The next experiment utilized a turkey-themed plastic cup with a string attached through the bottom. Using a wet paper towel to create friction on the string, Lindsey is able to mimic the sound of a turkey gobbling.

For Lindsey’s third experiment, he showed All Indiana hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams how to pull a tablecloth directly out from under a tower of stacked dishes without breaking any of the items. This is possible due to inertia, the tendency of objects in motion to stay in motion and the tendency of objects that are not in motion to stay still.

To go out with a bang, Lindsey showcased how to pop an overinflated balloon using only an orange peel.

To learn more about Jason Lindsey’s Hooked on Science Program, click here.