Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, News, Top Picks/Former high school track coach sentenced to 24 years in child porn case

Top Picks

Former high school track coach sentenced to 24 years in child porn case

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former assistant boys and girls track coach at Attica High School was sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges of production and possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced the prison sentence for Jeremy Kelley, 41. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued the sentence.

An investigation into the Kelley’s behavior began in January 2018 when officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led investigators to a social media account owned by Kelley. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found over 16,000 images mostly containing child pornography in connection to the account. Over 500 video files were also found.

A June 2018 search warrant for Kelley’s residence led investigators to over 450 videos and 27,000 images.

Kelley was an assistant track coach at the school when arrested in July 1, 2018. A grand jury indicated him Aug. 21, 2018.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP PICKS STORIES

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

She credits her long life to being very independent.

Read the Full Article

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

by: Nick Perry, Associated PressNick Perry, Associated Press /

I

BURRAGATE, Australia (AP) — A firefighter was killed by a […]
Read the Full Article

Whiteland teen remembered on 16th birthday with axe-throwing fundraiser

by: Travis RobinsonTravis Robinson /

I

The Lathams hope, eventually, they can give the scholarship to multiple Johnson County football teams.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

Top Video /

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

News /

Whiteland teen remembered on 16th birthday with axe-throwing fundraiser

Top Video /

New Fishers business will offer drop-in child care

Top Video /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.