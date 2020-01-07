Four men ordered to hang for fatal gang rape on New Delhi bus

(CNN) — Four men have been issued with death warrants for the brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in New Delhi more than seven years ago. The men were on Tuesday ordered to hang later this month for gang-raping Jyoti Singh Pandey — known commonly as Nirbhaya — on a bus in 2012. She died two weeks later as a result of her injuries. The hanging is scheduled for 7 a.m. on January 22 at Tihar Jail in India’s capital, the court announced via video conference. While the four men have exhausted the review process, they can still file a petition against the sentencing within the next 14 days, and if successful that would go to the country’s Supreme Court. There is currently no application pending before the court or country’s president — who has the power to pardon the men in a final mercy petition — the prosecution said during the hearing. The four men were sentenced to death in September 2013, with the decision upheld four years later following a lengthy administrative process. A fifth accused man died by suicide in prison in 2013, while a sixth was a juvenile and sentenced to three years in prison. He has since been released. Police said the men took turns raping Nirbhaya as the bus drove around the city for almost an hour. When they had finished, they dumped the young woman and her friend by the side of the road. The woman’s mother broke down after the judge passed the order. Speaking to reporters outside the court, she said: “My daughter has finally got justice.” A lawyer representing the family, Seema Khushwaha, said: “The decision will act as a deterrent in such cases in the future.”

Gang rape that shocked a nation