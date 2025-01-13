Tasty Takeout: Mama Fofo’s Greek Kitchen
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Garage Food Hall is bringing back “Savor The Garage” on Jan. 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. During the event, you can try $5 small plates from all the food and drink vendors, including Mama Fofo’s Greek Kitchen.
George Stergiopoulos, the man behind Mama Fofo’s, is dedicated to providing, delicious, authentic Greek meals to Hoosiers.
Their menu includes staples like lamb and beef gyros, spanakopita and falafel.
Mama Fofo’s also offers sweet treats like baklava and Greek cookies – perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.
