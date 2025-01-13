17°
Tasty Takeout: Mama Fofo’s Greek Kitchen

1-13-25 Tasty Takeout

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Garage Food Hall is bringing back “Savor The Garage” on Jan. 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. During the event, you can try $5 small plates from all the food and drink vendors, including Mama Fofo’s Greek Kitchen.

George Stergiopoulos, the man behind Mama Fofo’s, is dedicated to providing, delicious, authentic Greek meals to Hoosiers.

Their menu includes staples like lamb and beef gyros, spanakopita and falafel.

“All Indiana” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose with George Stergiopoulos, owner of Mama Fofo’s.

Mama Fofo’s also offers sweet treats like baklava and Greek cookies – perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.

Mama Fofo’s Greek Salad (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
Mama Fofo’s Gyro (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
Mama Fofo’s Greek Cookies (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
Mama Fofo’s Loaded Fries (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
Mama Fofo’s Tiropitas (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
Mama Fofo’s Spanakopita and Hummus  (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

