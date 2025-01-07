From garage sales to millionaire: how Aaron LaPedis turned clutter into cash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As a child, Aaron LaPedis, now known as the “Garage Sale Millionaire,” had one simple goal: more toys. When his parents told him he could earn money to buy new ones by selling his old toys, he jumped at the chance.

At first, it was about flipping baseball cards and coins he found at garage sales. Soon, however, Aaron realized that the world of resale was much bigger than he’d ever imagined. With a natural eye for value, he started expanding—selling everything from furniture to clothes, even tools. He learned early on that value isn’t just about what you paid for something; it’s about what someone is willing to pay.

Fast forward to today, and Aaron has become a millionaire from the very process he started as a child. His secret? It’s all about finding the hidden treasure in the most unexpected places—garage sales, attics and even in your own home.

Today, Aaron teaches others how to find, flip and sell items for a profit. From sorting through unused clothes to finding rare collectibles, he’s inspired countless people to turn their clutter into cash.

Want to follow in Aaron’s footsteps? He suggests to start with what you already have. Open a closet, look for unused items, and ask yourself: “What’s this worth to someone else?” Then, whether it’s hosting a garage sale or selling it online, you’re one step closer to turning your clutter into treasure.

For more tips, you can check out Aaron’s book, “How to Become a Garage Sale Millionaire.”